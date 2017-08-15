Ex-Man Utd hero set to return in 24 hours, new contract offer expected

Former Man Utd forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly expected back at the club’s Carrington training ground in the next 24 hours to continue his rehabilitation.

The 35-year-old suffered a damaging knee injury in the latter stages of last season, and is expected to be ruled out for a few months yet.

Having seen his contract with Man Utd expire over the summer, he has continued to use their facilities in his recovery, and The Sun report that he’s expected to return in the next 24 hours to resume that rehab work after being told by doctors to slow down.

Further, it’s added in the report that the Swede is still eyeing a new contract with the Premier League giants in the coming weeks, and given that they seem keen to welcome him back into the fold, it’s more than likely that he’ll sign a new deal when he has completed his recovery.

Jose Mourinho signed Romelu Lukaku in a big-money move this past summer, but with United looking to compete on various fronts this coming season, including their return to the Champions League, bringing Ibrahimovic back into the fold later this year could be a huge boost for all concerned.

The former AC Milan, Barcelona and Ajax star scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions last year, and so he more than silenced his doubters and will hope to do so again if he does seal a return to Man Utd.