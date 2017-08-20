(Video) Chelsea and Spain star scores fabulous long-range goal to put Blues ahead against rivals Spurs

Chelsea and Spain international Marcos Alonso scored a superb 26-yard free-kick to open the scoring for the Blues in their Premier League match against London rivals Spurs today.

Alonso, who managed to find the net six times in 31 league appearances as the Blues won their fifth Premier League title last season, buried the set-piece firmly past Hugo Lloris into the top corner to gives his side the lead.

With set-piece ability like that, it makes you wonder why Chelsea are after another left-wing-back for their squad.