Man Utd show serious interest in signing 17-year-old starlet, £25m+ needed

Man Utd are reportedly showing ‘significant interest’ in signing Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon, who has previously been linked with a whole host of other Premier League sides.

The 17-year-old is widely considered one of the top talents in England as he has continued to progress well at Craven Cottage where he has played regularly and shown his quality to sign his first professional contract.

His versatility allows him to play anywhere on the left flank, while he also has international experience at youth level having featured for the England U19s.

According to Sky Sports though, he could be set to face a difficult decision with regards to his future. It’s claimed that in addition to Tottenham being very interested in signing him, Man Utd are now prepared to provide serious competition for his signature.

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the youngster’s talents, and they would look to reach a compromise with Fulham in that Sessegnon would initially remain with the club by loaning him back.

However, it’s also added that Fulham have no intention of selling the youngster, even if a £25m bid is received as evidently they believe he is a big part of their future.

If Sessegnon is willing to be patient, then perhaps this will be swept away fairly soon. Nevertheless, opportunities to join the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham or any other top Premier League side don’t come around all the time, and he may feel he needs to grab his chance while he can.