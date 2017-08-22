Arsenal ace slams The Sun, hits back after ‘new low’ in his career

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has hit out at The Sun on Twitter after their reaction to his sending off in an U23s game on Monday night.

The 25-year-old was sent off after sparking a brawl following a late challenge on him, and it was seen as another setback by many in his bid to get back to full fitness and prove himself.

Wilshere is clearly looking at it from a different angle though as he had a decent run out and continued to show the passion and commitment that is arguably lacking in the current Arsenal side.

In turn, he wasn’t impressed with The Sun running a story on the incident and describing it as ‘a career low’ for the England international, insisting that he has a sit down with them for an interview to discuss.

There’s no denying that Wilshere has got a lot of work to do to get back to a level where he is playing a pivotal role for club and country. The talent is evidently there, but injuries haven’t been kind.

As a result, he’ll hope to stay fit now, prove to Arsene Wenger that he should stay and play for the senior side, and finally get back to being an important figure at Arsenal.