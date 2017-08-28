Man Utd told to accept defeat as £50m target looks set to remain in Italy

Man Utd hopes of luring Ivan Perisic to Old Trafford look to be finally over.

The Inter Milan winger is set to link up with Croatia for the international break, and his national coach has confirmed the winger will remain in Italy this season.

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move for £50m rated Perisic throughout the summer, with the player agreeing personal terms with the club.

Yet Man Utd will now have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements, with the Italian club refusing to budge from their valuation of the player.

The 28-year old former Borussia Dortmund wideman made 42 appearances for Inter last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions.

As reported by Inside Futbol, Croatia coach has Ante Cacic effectively admitted that Perisic’s hopes of a move to Man Utd are now over.

“Perisic is happy at Inter”‘ Cacic told Calciomercato.com. “The new coach appreciates him a lot and they are preparing a new contract for him.”

Man Utd have won their first three Premier League games, and are still linked with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale. The Welsh international was jeered during the club’s 2-2 draw with Valencia last night, and the Spanish media have called on the club to sell him to Man Utd.