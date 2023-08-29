Video: Richarlison finally scores for Tottenham with deft far post header

Tuesday night at Craven Cottage proved the perfect time for Richarlison to get the monkey off his back in terms of scoring for Tottenham.

The Brazilian was in the right place at the right time to get his head on a deep cross from Ivan Perisic, his goal levelling the scores against Fulham in their Carabao Cup tie.

A lack of confidence in front of goal has dogged the striker for a while, though Spurs fans will surely be hoping that the goal will be the start of something good for the player.

