Tottenham and Croatia star Ivan Perisic has torn his ACL, and he will now miss the next 5/6 months Tottenham have confirmed.

Fabrizio Romano reported via X (formerly Twitter) the news on Perisic’s injury, and has stated that the Croatian’s goal is now to work hard on his recovery in order to make Euro2024, and he feels he can do it.

Perisic has appeared in all five of Tottenham’s opening Premier League fixtures, all of which have been from the bench. His one and only start this season has come in the Carabao Cup, when Spurs lost on penalties to Fulham in the second round.

Perisic appeared in both of Croatia’s recent Euro 2024 qualifiers , starting both games beating Latvia 5-0, and then beating Armenia 1-0. He is seen as a key figure for the Croatia national team, and his goal is to get back to full fitness to compete in Euro 2024 with his country, taking place in June 2024.

The Croatian has made 129 appearances for his country, finding the net 33 times. His 129 caps, makes him the third place all time appearance maker for Croatia, 5 appearances away from equalling Darijo Srna’s 134 caps in second place.