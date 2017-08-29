Tottenham sweat on Home Office decision ahead of £23m badboy’s impending move

Tottenham are sweating on a Home Office decision today as they look to complete the signing of Serge Aurier.

The PSG defender, also linked with Man Utd, is currently banned from entering the UK after assaulting a police officer last year.

Aurier was prevented from entering the UK ahead of PSG’s Chapions League clash with Arsenal last season. The Ivory Coast international has appealed the decision.

According to reports in the London Evening Standard, Tottenham have agreed a £23m deal for Aurier, who will be given a 5 year contract.

The potential transfer of Aurier will come as a relief to Tottenham, who have enjoyed a stuttering start to the season. An opening day win at Newcastle has been tempered by a defeat to Chelsea at Wembley. Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley at their temporary home has added to fears that the club struggles to perform at Wembley.

Tottenham have already dropped more home points than they did last season at White Hart Lane, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has admitted the club have struggled.

“Wembley is a different place. It demands more effort in your mind, in your body, and we need to find the right feeling”, said Lloris.

“We need to do better, we need to kill the games. We should have managed the chance better for the goal for Burnley on Sunday. It was a cruel scenario but if you don’t kill the game, 1-0 is not enough. You need to be very strong until the end of the game and that was not the case.”