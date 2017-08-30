Tottenham fans ecstatic as £23m star tweets what looks to be confirmation of his completed deal, work permit finally granted

Serge Aurier has sent Tottenham fans into a frenzy with one simple tweet containing just 8 emojis. The PSG defender looks set to complete a move from the French capital to North London and his tweet indicates that previous issues with the deal have been cleared.

???????? — Serge Aurier (@Serge_aurier) August 30, 2017

The Guardian had reported that the Ivorian right-back’s proposed £23m move to White Hart Lane had stalled due to a failure to secure a work permit due to a criminal conviction from 2016. However, with just two days left for the deal to be completed it looks as though it will be over the line just in time.

Paul Gilmour of Sky Sports has indicated that the Ivorians representatives have told Sky that all issues revolving a work permit are resolved.

Serge Aurier’s representative tells us that move to #THFC is imminent. Granted work permit. More from @skysports_sheth on @SkySportsNews — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) August 30, 2017

The right-back is a natural successor to Spurs’ departed Kyle Walker and has plenty of pace and attacking threat to offer. He first drew serious attention to himself during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil while representing Ivory Coast but has struggled while at PSG with off-the-field behavior often hampering his selection.

We await confirmation from Tottenham on the deal but in modern football 8 emojis is pretty much all you need to confirm an agreement. The tweet gained over 3,000 retweets in just 20 minuted after being posted. Spurs fans are sure to be over the moon as Daniel Levy’s reputation for securing last minute deals continues.