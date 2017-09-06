Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal prepared to battle in remarkable £57m swoop for World Cup winner

Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are believed to be monitoring Thomas Muller ahead of a stunning move for the German World Cup winner.

According to reports in SportsBild, the Premier League clubs have all contacted Bayern Munich about Muller’s availability.

Though Chelsea have signed Alvaro Morata, Antonio Conte is believed to be looking to increase his forward options. A potential move for Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid should add to Chelsea’s coffers.

Arsenal are resigned to losing Alexis Sanchez, whilst Liverpool are expected to resume their interest in the German with Philippe Coutinho’s future still undecided.

Muller has been at Bayern for his entire career. Yet following the appointment of Carlo Anclelotti at Bayern, the forward has fallen down the pecking order.

Muller scored just five league goals last season and faces a battle to keep his place in the side when James Rodriguez returns from injury.

Liverpool were linked with a £57m move for Muller in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp is reported to be an admirer of the player, yet Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted that Muller is not for sale.

“Thomas is still unsaleable because he fits perfectly with FC Bayern”, said Rummenigge.

“There is no discussion about this. But Thomas as well as we are in agreement in the evaluation of the last season, it was not a good one.”

“But that is not a problem either.”