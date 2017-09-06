Man United, Arsenal and Man City were all snubbed by £27m star, embarrassing tale of events for Premier League trio

It has emerged that France’s midfield powerhouse Blaise Matuidi turned down possible moves to Man United, Arsenal and Man City in favour of a move for Italian champions Juventus.

It has been reported by France Football that all three of the English clubs made advances for the 30-year-old while he was still at PSG but the star dismissed all three accordingly and instead pursued a move to Juventus.

The report from the French outlet suggests that the Red Devils and City were only in early talks with the midfielder. However, it appears that Arsenal were further down the line but the Gunners were unable to match the playmaker’s wage demands. It’s not like we’re short on stories of Arsenal’s shortcomings from this summer but the embarrassing tales just keep on coming.

Matuidi instead opted for a move to Italian giants Juventus in a move which the Express have estimated to be worth £27.8m.

The star has only made two substitute appearances since moving to Max Allegri’s side but is hoping to break into the first team as soon as possible as the need for constant playing time is as crucial as ever leading up to the 2018 World Cup.