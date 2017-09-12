Liverpool legend heaps praise on Man United starlet, takes cheeky dig at giants in process

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard heaped praise upon Man United and England starlet Marcus Rashford following’s Man United 3-0 win this evening, with the former England stalwart also taking a dig at the Red Devils in the process, according to the Mirror.

Rashford, 19, scored United’s third in their 3-0 Champions League victory over Basel earlier tonight, with the starlet being the subject of praise from all of Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard, who were analysing the game for BT Sport as per the Mirror.

When speaking about Rashford and his potential, Reds hero Gerrard said that he thinks “he’s very good, he has a huge future ahead of him, it’s great that he’s English. Not so good he’s a Manchester United player from my point of view. He’s got pace, he’s got everything to his game, he scores all kinds of goals.”

However Gerrard’s praise for the 19-year-old didn’t end their, as the Anfield legend also complimented the player’s fearlessness in the way he made the step up to United’s first team at such a young age, as reported by the Mirror.

Should Rashford continue the form we’ve already seen him achieve so far this season, it’ll be worthwhile keeping an eye on how many goals the United frontman manages to bag come the end of the season.