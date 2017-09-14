Liverpool could play next Champions League match behind closed doors due to crowd trouble, referee almost hit by fans in Spartak Moscow match

Liverpool could be set to play their next Champions League fixture behind closed doors after fans of Russian side Spartak Moscow almost hit a referee with a flair during their match against NK Maribor on Wednesday according to the Daily Mail.

Liverpool, who are set to travelled to Moscow to take on the Russian side on September 26th, could play the match behind closed doors should UEFA find the Russian club guilty of their actions on Wednesday as per the Daily Mail, as the eastern European side’s fans fired a flare towards referee Denis Ayetkin during their Champions League fixture against Maribor on Wednesday, with the missile narrowly missing the official.

SEE ALSO:

Real Madrid set to reignite interest in £160M-rated Man United and Chelsea duo

“He is a balloon” – Chelsea urged to sever ties with £50m international

Police didn’t specify whether the two fans were arrested after the Russian Premier League side’s match on Wednesday as reported by the Daily Mail, with the side set to potentially be punished further should UEFA find them guilty of trying to injure the referee.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side do end up playing Spartak behind closed doors, it’ll be interesting to see if the complete lack of atmosphere ends up having a say on the result of the match.