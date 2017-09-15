£29m Man United star’s future in serious jeopardy, remarkable story of how the player fell out of favour at Old Trafford

Ander Herrera’s future hangs in the balance and the star has been handed one last lifeline following a fall out with boss Jose Mourinho.

Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury means the Spanish international will be handed a last ditch attempt to win back the favour of Mourinho. Herrera has struggled to nail down any consistent game time thus far this season despite being a regular for the Red Devils in their campaign last year.

So, where did it all go so wrong for the midfielder?

The arrival of Nemanja Matic is sure to have been no help in Herrera’s hopes of working his way back into United’s starting eleven. The Serb has slotted right into the heart of the midfield at Old Trafford since day one and has looked impressive ever since.

However, the Mail have reported that Herrera lost the respect of the self-proclaimed special one at the latter stages of last season. Mourinho was reported to have been furious with the Spanish midfielder during a training day when Herrera invited a close friend who had ties to Celta Vigo to Carrington ahead of United’s Europa League clash with the mentioned club.

Despite this, the £29m midfielder has now been handed a lifeline in the form of Paul Pogba’s injury and is expected to be given a run of game to prove his worth. (Fee per the BBC)