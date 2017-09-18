Liverpool legend claims fans will lose faith in Jurgen Klopp unless he can fix one key problem at Anfield

Liverpool goal-scoring legend John Aldridge believes the club’s fans will start to question Jurgen Klopp unless the German can solve the club’s ongoing defensive frailties.

The Liverpool defence again looked suspect as Burnley claimed a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, and Aldridge believes the blame must lay with the coaching staff.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Aldridge said, “I’m a massive fan of Klopp and remain totally convinced he is the right man to lead Liverpool, but he has to get to grips with defensive woes that are costing him points far too often”

“If he can’t find solutions to the problems at the back, fans will start to question Klopp and his coaching staff because they do not seem to be getting to grips with the basic problems undermining their team’s ambitions.”

“Not for the first time, I was pulling my hair out watching Liverpool try and fail to beat Burnley on Saturday in a game that followed a pattern of too many we have seen far too often in the Klopp era was played out at Anfield.”

“Liverpool dominated the game for 88 of the 90 minutes, yet they could easily have come away with a defeat and you cannot comprehend how this keeps happening.”

“They have to sort the defence out because it is basic errors costing them time and again. This is not a problem that started this season, as the issue that has been ongoing at Liverpool since before Klopp arrived as manager nearly two years ago.”

