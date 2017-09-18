(Video) Cheeky Man United ace Romelu Lukaku uses Richard Keys defence when quizzed about upsetting Everton fans

Romelu Lukaku used the famous Richard Keys defence to beat off criticism after antagonising Everton fans during Manchester United’s 4-0 win on Sunday.

The former Toffees frontman was booed throughout the match by away fans at Old Trafford and he got revenge in the 83rd minute when he assisted Henrikh Mkhitaryan to make it 2-0.

After Mkhitaryan’s effort hit the net, Lukuka put his finger to his lips to shush the Everton faithful.

Lukaku to the away fans “shhhhhhhhhhhhhh” pic.twitter.com/iDBbXmuHRa — TheWelshDragon (@TheWelshDragon9) September 17, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Real Madrid defender accused of racism

Man United 4-0 Everton player ratings

Wayne Rooney hit with two-year ban as £3,750-an-hour Everton bad boy gets costly community service after drink driving but some fans want him sacked

Lukaku then scored a goal himself shortly after.

He hit a free kick into the wall, which drew sarcastic cheers from the Everton fans, who were quickly silenced as he tapped in at the far post a matter of seconds later.

Lukaku’s celebration was anything but understated.

Everton fans cheer after Lukaku free kick hits the wall. Lukaku scores and celebrates. pic.twitter.com/AGVtgs1Q1g — Man Utd Channel (@ManUtdChannel) September 17, 2017

Anthony Martial then completed the rout – which had started with a long-range Antonio Valencia strike – with a stoppage-time penalty.

Speaking after full time, Lukaku told Sky Sports: “It’s just a bit of banter, with the free-kick I missed, they booed me. It’s just football.”