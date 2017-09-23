Tottenham confirmed line-up vs West Ham: Spurs fans not happy with key absentee

Tottenham travel to West Ham United for the early kick-off on Saturday hoping to extend their five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Although they’ve picked up disappointing draws in that time, failing to defeat Burnley and Swansea City at home, they’re back on the road this weekend and will be desperate for all three points.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, five points adrift of the early pacesetters at the top, and so they’ll want to avoid any further slip-ups at this early stage of the campaign.

As for West Ham, they’ve picked up just four points in five games which leaves them just above the relegation zone, and Slaven Bilic will see this as a huge opportunity to kick-start their season with a win over their London rivals.

With regards to team news, Tottenham fans have been left disappointed with one absentee as there’s no Mousa Dembele in the squad.

It comes after Pochettino revealed this week that he will have to manage the Belgian’s playing time to keep him fit, while a foot injury has been troubling him, as per The Guardian.

However, supporters weren’t impressed, especially with Moussa Sissoko getting the start instead, but they’ll hope that it doesn’t prevent them from picking up a positive result on Saturday.

WHERES DEMBELE — Matt?? (@ffsEriksen) September 23, 2017

Sissoko again ffs — Jxmiecoys? (@jxmiecoys) September 23, 2017

WHY THE FUXK IS SISSOKO PLAYING — ??? (@Aldertonghen_) September 23, 2017

Sissoko over Dembele??'n — Hotspur Banter (@Hotspur_Banter) September 23, 2017

No Dembele ? — Kate Penegar (@KatePenegar) September 23, 2017

Wake me up, before you go go

Why the fuck have we started Sissoko? — Simply (@Simply_Spurs) September 23, 2017