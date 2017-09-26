Chelsea and Tottenham still have hope of signing Serie A ace, must now meet €40m+ release clause

AC Milan star Suso has signed a new contract with the club, ending reported interest from Chelsea and Tottenham for the time being.

The 23-year-old has really found his feet in Italy, establishing himself as a key figure for Milan under Vincenzo Montella.

With seven goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances last season, he has started this year in good form too and he’ll now look to continue to play a fundamental role for the Italian giants.

However, as reported by talkSPORT, it means disappointment for Chelsea and Tottenham, who were both linked with a swoop for the Spaniard this past summer.

Suso had been linked with various clubs in recent months, as noted in the report, with both Chelsea and Tottenham interested in snapping him up and taking him to London.

That now won’t be happening in the near future, as Calciomercato note that Suso’s new deal runs until 2022 and he’s now almost tripled his salary having previously been earning €1m-a-season.

Interestingly though, it’s suggested that a release clause has been inserted into the former Liverpool ace’s contract, and it’s not exactly a figure that will put off top clubs from around Europe making a move for him.

It’s claimed that the fee is somewhere between €40m and €50m, and so while it looks as though he’s committed and set to stay in Milan for now, it doesn’t close the door entirely in the future if such a clause does indeed exist in his new contract.