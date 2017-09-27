Man United to go head-to-head with Real Madrid in race to sign £140M-rated star, club already turned down huge bid for player

Man United are set to do battle with Spanish champions Real Madrid in the race to sign Juventus and Argentina star Paolo Dybala, with it being reported that club president Florentino Perez has the forward down as one of his top targets, according to the Daily Star.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo report, which was re-reported by the Daily Star, say that Perez is very eager to bring the 23-year-old the Spanish capital, with it also being said that his side have turned down the chance to sign Edinson Cavani, Eden Hazard and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

As well as Madrid, Jose Mourinho’s United have also been linked with a move for Dybala, with Red Devils chief Ed Woodward telling the player’s representatives that if he were to leave Juventus, the Premier League giants would be very interested in signing the forward, as per the Daily Star.

Juventus have already turned down a bid for Dybala in the summer report Football Italia, after the Italian giants rejected a huge £140M offer from Madrid’s bitter rivals Barcelona for the talented star.

The Daily Star write that United’s Woodward has good relations with Juve general manager Beppe Marotta after the two agreed an £89M deal for Frenchman Paul Pogba back in 2016.

Should Dybala end up leaving Juventus, it’ll be interesting to see which European powerhouse manages to secure a deal for the Argentine.