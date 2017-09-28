Diego Costa killed off by Chelsea star in brilliant post-Atletico Twitter barb

Michy Batshuayi scored a late winner to see Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night… then he won Twitter.

The Belgian striker, who downed Atletico with a 94th-minute effort in a dramatic 2-1 victory, took a brilliant dig at current (but not for much longer) teammate Diego Costa.

Costa, who will rejoin Atletico in January, was at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium to watch the game.

He posed for plenty of photos and was seen looking gutted after Batshuayi’s last-gasp goal.

Batshuayi later posted a picture of himself alongside Costa and Atletico frontman Fernando Torres.

He captioned the image: “Great honour to meet one of the great strikers I used to watch when I was younger… and no I’m not talking about Diego”.

Costa has scored 58 goals for Chelsea, while Torres bagged just 46 for the Blues.

But Torres, who was the club’s record signing before Alvara Morara moved to Stamford Bridge this summer, remains a Chelsea favourite for his heroics en route to winning the Champions League in 2012.