“He’s our Messi or Ronaldo” Spurs star waxes lyrical about teammate following Champions League heroics

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been waxing lyrical about his Spurs teammate Harry Kane, saying that the England talisman is their version of “Messi or Ronaldo”, according to ESPN.

Kane, who scored a hat-trick for the north London side yesterday as they beat Apoel Nicosia 3-0 in their second Champions League group stage game, has now scored 34 goals in 30 games for his side in 2017, which is the level of Messi or Ronaldo.

And his Spurs teammate Lloris has been praising the forward in a similar way, by saying that the England star is “our version of Messi or Ronaldo”.

SEE MORE:

Man United eyeing up 29-year-old Serie A man as potential replacement for ageing England star

BATE Borisov 2-4 Arsenal player ratings: 8/10 for clinical forward as Gunners continue perfect start

Chelsea given boost ahead of clash with Man City, opponents confirm star has suffered ACL injury

Lloris added that “”He is our main player, like in top teams, in Real Madrid you have Ronaldo, in Barca you have Messi.”

Although Kane is unlikely to equal the insane scoring records of ether Messi or Ronaldo, it’s still a huge compliment for the England international to be likened to the two Gods or European football.