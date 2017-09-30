“He is a £40M centre-half” Chelsea star receives high praise from Premier League manager

Stoke City manger Mark Hughes has been waxing lyrical about on-loan Chelsea star Kurt Zouma, as the Potters boss described the centre-half as being worth as much as “£40M”, as reported by the Mirror.

Zouma, who is currently on-loan at the BET365 Stadium this season from the Blues, has made an impressive start to life with Hughes’ side, with the impact he’s made so far make his excruciate £7M loan fee, which is what they paid to loan the defender as per the Mirror, look like an absolute bargain.

Hughes wants to sign Zouma from Chelsea for next season on a full-time basis according to the Mirror, with the Welshman believing that the £7M loan fee is a ‘snip’ for a player of the Frenchman’s quality.

Speaking about the France international’s worth in today’s current transfer market, Hughes said that Zouma is a “£30-40m centre-half. We can’t afford that, but in the loan market we can get him here so that’s a good thing”

Should Stoke decide to go back in for Zouma next season, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Blues can get for the 22-year-old star.