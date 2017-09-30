West Ham confirmed line-up vs Swansea: Huge Bilic boost, key man overcomes injury

West Ham United host Swansea City on Saturday, hoping to put their poor form behind them to secure three crucial points to move up the Premier League table.

The Hammers start the day in 18th place in the standings, picking up just four points in their first six games of the campaign.

If they have ambitions of quickly moving up the table, then this is a game that they must secure a positive result in as they look to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Tottenham last time out.

Slaven Bilic has good news though as Javier Hernandez has overcome an injury that prevented him training on Thursday and Friday as he takes his place in the line-up, and he’s joined by Andy Carroll.

The Mexican international has scored three goals in six Premier League games so far this season, and having his predatory skills in the box could be the difference in a tight game as West Ham go in search of three crucial points.