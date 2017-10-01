Surgeon issues stern warning to injured Man Utd ace as he closes in on return

Man Utd star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been warned by the surgeon who operated on him that he must only return to action when he is fully fit.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since April after tearing his ACL during the Europa League tie with Anderlecht last season.

It almost cost him a future at Man Utd beyond last season, but he was re-signed by the club on a one-year deal this past summer and has continued his rehabilitation work with their help.

According to The Mirror, he has been given a warning by his surgeon, Dr Freddie Fu, amid suggestions that he could return to training by the end of October, well ahead of the initial schedule and recovery time that was put forward.

“I have no worry about his injury as it always takes time to fully recover,” he told the South China Morning Post . “In fact the EPL has just started and I am sure Manchester United would not need the player urgently for any crucial game either in the league or European competitions.

“He is very strong but soccer is still a combative sport. As a doctor, of course I want to see him return as slow as possible, only when he is fully fit for the game. There have been many cases of a player returning prematurely with bad consequences.”

Fu did paint a positive picture though both in terms of Ibrahimovic’s mentality and body being capable of bouncing back and continuing his career at a high level, and the Swede will certainly hope that he can make his mark for Jose Mourinho’s side heading into the festive period or perhaps more realistically in early 2018.

He’ll know how to manage himself and not risk a setback, although having been named in Man Utd’s squad for the Champions League group stage, clearly neither party are ruling out a return in the next two months or so which will come with its own risks.