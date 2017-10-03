(Photo) Crocked Chelsea star reveals target date for comeback from injury

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that he’s working hard to recover from injury and has set himself a return date.

The 24-year-old lasted just 33 minutes in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, as he pulled up and had to limp off with a hamstring problem.

It has since been reported that he’s suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain, as per BBC Sport, and it had been suggested that he would be now be sidelined for at least a month with the issue.

Having been diagnosed by Spain team doctors, he’s expected to undergo further tests with Chelsea over the coming week or so having withdrawn from international duty but it’s clear that he’s keen on getting to work on his rehabilitation as soon as possible.

He’ll need to be careful not to aggravate the injury and so to avoid suffering a setback, but the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on October 14 has seemingly been pencilled in by him as his return date.