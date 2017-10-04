Barcelona prepare €8m raid on La Liga rivals for teenage starlet, new transfer strategy continues

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Valencia youngster Ferran Torres, although it’ll take a significant fee for an inexperienced teenager.

The Catalan giants have seemingly made a point of lowering the average age of their squad, with the signings of Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo this past summer showing that they want to build the future blocks of the squad.

That appears set to continue according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Torres is a target for Barcelona, as the 17-year-old has attracted their interest following his impressive performances for Valencia at youth level.

The youngster plays on the right wing and is a key player already for Valencia Mestalla, while he’s been tipped to make his debut for the senior side sooner rather than later.

However, it’s added that Barca are really thinking about paying his €8m release clause, although his current contract is set to expire in 2019 and it’s suggested that he’s settled at Valencia and ready to make his mark in the senior side.

There’s plenty to like about Torres and his game, as he’s powerful, possesses technical quality and can use both feet while also having an eye for goal. In turn, Valencia will be desperate to keep him and see him progress and develop with them, while Barcelona may take the decision that they have to swoop now ahead of him becoming a star for their league rivals.

Either way, it still seems like a significant investment for a youngster who has yet to make an impression at the top level…