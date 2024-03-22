Chelsea keen to make summer move for former Manchester City star

According to reports, Chelsea will try to recruit Barcelona’s 24-year-old Spanish international Ferran Torres during the summer transfer window.

A report from the Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Chelsea are interested in Torres.

Before the summer transfer window opens, the West London team will probably search the market for an offensive reinforcement. So, they now have a legitimate target in the Barcelona attacker.

After leaving Manchester City to join Barcelona, the Spanish attacker has been in and out of the team at Camp Nou.

He has failed to solidify his place in the starting line up for the Catalan club.

Chelsea have identified Torres as their summer transfer target

With 32 appearances in all competitions, the 24-year-old has racked up 11 goals and four assists so far in his strong 2023–24 campaign.

Considering that the player has only played for less than 1,700 minutes, that is a fantastic record. But coming into the summer transfer window, Torres’ future at Barcelona is unclear.

Raphinha and Torres have reached a turning point in their careers with the Catalan team, as Barcelona look to finalise a permanent deal for Joao Felix while Lamine Yamal is getting a more prominent role.

Next season, they will most likely split playing time, and the defending La Liga winners have to offload some expensive assets to make ends meet.

Not surprisingly, this has drawn the interest of prominent teams, including Chelsea.

Chelsea could replace Sterling with Torres

It seems unusual that Chelsea are interested in Torres. During Todd Boehly’s tenure, the Blues have made significant investments in attacking players.

Despite his happiness and contentment at Stamford Bridge, Raheem Sterling at Chelsea has an unclear future. And so, Torres is now a realistic goal for the West London team.

Barça may also ask for a sum of money not far from the €55 million they spent on signing him from Manchester City.

The Spanish international should get off to a quick start at Stamford Bridge because of his prior Premier League experience.