Video: Ferran Torres brings Barcelona level after stunning counter

Deep into the second half of the Gamper Trophy between Barcelona and Tottenham, Ferran Torres had the home crowd off of their seats as he slotted home a late equaliser.

After taking an early lead through Robert Lewandowski, the Catalans were pegged back by an Oliver Skipp double.

For long periods the hosts looked ragged, but Spurs’ inability to capitalise came back to bite them.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool handed Lavia boost after Southampton decision Man United can’t be happy with Rasmus Hojlund’s shocking injury development Video: Bullet header from Oliver Skipp puts Tottenham in the lead at Barcelona

A magnificent break by young Lamine Yamal got the finish it deserved as his cross was swept home by Ferran to set up a grandstand finish.

? | GOAL! Lamine Yamal sets up Ferrán Torres perfectly and the latter levels the scoreline! FC Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur FC pic.twitter.com/Qw9fxKbeg1 — infosfcb ? (@infosfcb) August 8, 2023

Pictures from TV3