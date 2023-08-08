Video: Ferran Torres brings Barcelona level after stunning counter

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Deep into the second half of the Gamper Trophy between Barcelona and Tottenham, Ferran Torres had the home crowd off of their seats as he slotted home a late equaliser.

After taking an early lead through Robert Lewandowski, the Catalans were pegged back by an Oliver Skipp double.

For long periods the hosts looked ragged, but Spurs’ inability to capitalise came back to bite them.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool handed Lavia boost after Southampton decision
Man United can’t be happy with Rasmus Hojlund’s shocking injury development
Video: Bullet header from Oliver Skipp puts Tottenham in the lead at Barcelona

A magnificent break by young Lamine Yamal got the finish it deserved as his cross was swept home by Ferran to set up a grandstand finish.

Pictures from TV3

More Stories Ferran Torres Lamine Yamal Oliver Skipp Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.