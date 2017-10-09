Arsenal legend criticises England’s use of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is playing ‘in a straitjacket’ for England, according to Arsenal legend Martin Keown.

The former Gunners defender told the Daily Mail that Gareth Southgate is too rigid with how he has his attackers playing after two uninspiring results in the latest round of internationals matches.

Keown also felt Southgate’s tactics locked Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into one set position, not allowing for the side’s top creative players to express themselves.

Rashford has been a stand-out performer for club and country in recent times, and Keown admits he thinks England could do more to get the best out of him.

‘It would help if Marcus Rashford did not have to play in a straitjacket,’ Keown told the Mail.

‘Against Slovenia, he and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were locked in their starting positions on the wings.

‘It was too easy for the Slovenia right-back. He knew exactly what he was up against and could nullify Rashford’s threat.

‘In Russia, I want to see him given licence to roam centrally where he can cause more damage.’