£45million star favours Manchester United transfer over Chelsea as he’d rather work for Jose Mourinho than Antonio Conte

Manchester United reportedly hold a key advantage over Chelsea in the race to seal the transfer of Danny Rose.

The Tottenham left-back is said to be ready to jump at the chance to move to Old Trafford if the offer comes along, due to his desire to work under Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, according to the Daily Star.

READ MORE

Real Madrid ready to spoil Man United’s Gareth Bale transfer plans with swap deal

Chelsea transfer news

Manchester United transfer news

The report claims United are eyeing a £45million deal for Rose as an upgrade on the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young in what has been a problem position for the club in recent times.

Rose has shone as one of the Premier League’s top defenders in recent times, taking his game to a new level under current Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

This has also seen Chelsea show an interest, according to the Daily Star, though Rose would pick United over the Blues if given the choice.

The England international is currently out injured, but would undoubtedly make a fine addition for any top club after his form at White Hart Lane last season.

Previous reports from the Daily Mirror have claimed United could try to land Rose from Tottenham in a swap deal involving the out-of-favour Shaw.