PSG board slammed by club midfield maestro’s agent, player set to change right hand man

Agents can often take the headlines when they aren’t happy with how their player has been treated and this case is no exception – although this time the player is still at the club being targeted.

Marco Verratti was being targeted by Barcelona but a move for the midfielder was blocked by current club PSG’s board.

According to Football Italia the Italian’s agent has now publicly slammed the Ligue 1 outfit’s president Nasser Al Khelaifi for the treatment of his player.

Donato Di Campli commented on a recent report about investigations into PSG over Financial Fair Play, saying:

“Give time its due time… All the chickens will come home to roost, right President?”

Veratti has found it hard to maintain a regular place in PSG’s starting eleven, only featuring in five games with no goals or assist so far this season.

However, he has distanced himself from Di Campli’s comments and is set to replace him with superagent Mino Raiola, who has Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba as clients.

PSG are yet to comment on the situation.

