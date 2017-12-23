“Class of his own” – Fans wax lyrical about world-class Spurs ace as Pochettino’s side leapfrog Arsenal with win

Spurs beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening, as a Harry Kane hat-trick saw the north London side leapfrog their rivals Arsenal in the league table.

Kane opened the scoring in the seventh minute, after Dele Alli was fouled in the area, with Kane scoring the resulting spot-kick to give his side the perfect start to the match.

Kane bagged his second of the match midway through the second half, after a ball from Moussa Sissoko saw the striker through on goal, with the England international placing the ball through the legs of Tom Pope to secure the win for the Lilywhites.

The England ace then scored his seventh hat-trick of 2017 just minutes before full time, as the forward stormed into the penalty area before hammering the ball past Pope with his left.

The win saw Spurs leapfrog their bitter London rivals Arsenal in the league table, with Pochettino’s side now sitting in fifth place, ahead of the Gunners on goal difference.

Fans took to social media after the match to heap praise on forward Harry Kane, who wrapped up a fantastic year for himself with a quality 90 minuets against Burnley.

Here are a few select tweets about Kane’s showing not just today, but this year as well.

