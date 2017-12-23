“Class of his own” – Fans wax lyrical about world-class Spurs ace as Pochettino’s side leapfrog Arsenal with win

Spurs beat high-flying Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor

Mauricio Pochettino’s side now above rivals Arsenal with win

Fans were heaping praise on England ace Harry Kane following’s the forward’s 7th hat-trick of 2017

SEE MORE: Burnley 0-3 Spurs player ratings, stats and reaction: Kane moves closer to goalscoring feat as Spurs leapfrog rivals with win

Spurs beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening, as a Harry Kane hat-trick saw the north London side leapfrog their rivals Arsenal in the league table.

Kane opened the scoring in the seventh minute, after Dele Alli was fouled in the area, with Kane scoring the resulting spot-kick to give his side the perfect start to the match.

Kane bagged his second of the match midway through the second half, after a ball from Moussa Sissoko saw the striker through on goal, with the England international placing the ball through the legs of Tom Pope to secure the win for the Lilywhites.

The England ace then scored his seventh hat-trick of 2017 just minutes before full time, as the forward stormed into the penalty area before hammering the ball past Pope with his left.

The win saw Spurs leapfrog their bitter London rivals Arsenal in the league table, with Pochettino’s side now sitting in fifth place, ahead of the Gunners on goal difference.

Fans took to social media after the match to heap praise on forward Harry Kane, who wrapped up a fantastic year for himself with a quality 90 minuets against Burnley.

Here are a few select tweets about Kane’s showing not just today, but this year as well.

There aren't enough superlatives to describe Harry Kane anymore. Class of his own. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) December 23, 2017

Harry Kane doesn’t just score goals he gets back and defends, world class. — Matt. (@MauricioMagic) December 23, 2017

Harry Kane >>> Just equalled Shearer’s record for most PL goals in a calendar year. Top class. — Fraudiola Kane (@MonsieurKane) December 23, 2017

How good is this man?! Won the ball back and seconds later clinically slots it into the back of the net. World class Harry Kane ??? — ? (@G0Spurs) December 23, 2017

Alan Shearer is a poor man's Harry Kane and I'm not kidding either. Apart from heading in what department is he better? Simply world class — Stavros Thfc Pto (@pantelitsadespi) December 23, 2017

Sad thing is some people don’t think Harry Kane is world class — Samta Claus?????? (@HeungMinSam) December 23, 2017

Another Hat trick for world class Englishman Harry Kane. Only behind Messi for number of hat tricks this season. — Austin Brackens (@brackattack27) December 23, 2017