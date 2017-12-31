Crucial update from Spanish football expert to clear up Coutinho to Barcelona storm

Nike leak suggested Coutinho was close to sealing Barcelona move

Balague has provided an update of his own on the situation

Liverpool fans will be happier with what Sky Sports pundit has revealed

Philippe Coutinho has been the focal point of headlines on Sunday morning after Nike seemingly dropped a major hint that he was Barcelona bound.

As seen below, the manufacturing giants posted a promotion suggesting that the Brazilian international was ready to ‘light up the Camp Nou’, but it has since been removed.

Nike’s official website – “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up the Camp Nou.” pic.twitter.com/obu7Kvs7es — Brazil Football ?? (@BrazilEdition) December 31, 2017

However, they weren’t quick enough to avoid a controversial reaction from breaking out, with question marks being raised over whether or not Coutinho was set to leave Liverpool.

According to The Express, a fresh bid is incoming from the Catalan giants this week and so progress could be made in the transfer, but ultimately, there has been no official word from either club to give credence to the latest reports.

Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague who regularly offers insight into the transfer dealings of Barcelona has shared his latest snippets on the matter, and he has dismissed the suggestion that Coutinho is on the verge of completing a move to Spain.

In fact, based on his claims, it would appear as though the situation hasn’t even changed at all behind the scenes, with no discussions between the two parties even taking place over reaching an agreement.

On Coutinho. There has been no meetings with Barcelona, FCB have put no new offer (yet), LFC have put no price to him, there was no promise from LFC to him to sell him now, LFC are not forced to sell, but… pic.twitter.com/nzYkt0KcK7 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 31, 2017

FCB want Griezmann and Coutinho, but can they pay for both? Not as it stands. They need to sell around eight players between now and the summer to reduce the huge wage bill (over 80% of income) and have transfer money available. — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 31, 2017

With that in mind, unless Balague’s sources are telling him lies, then it would suggest that Coutinho is no closer to securing a move to Barcelona than he was last week, with Nike’s leak nothing more than a possible accident or marketing ploy.

Coutinho has been in fine form for Liverpool so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 20 appearances in all competitions. In turn, losing him in January would be a massive setback, leaving the Reds in a difficult spot to find an immediate replacement.