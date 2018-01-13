Alvaro Morata explains how he plans to end his goal drought for Chelsea

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has discussed his recent goal drought

The Spain international has scored just twice in his last nine games

Morata insists he plans to keep working hard for the good of the team

READ MORE: Chelsea handed huge boost in pursuit of £35million Antonio Conte favourite

SEE ALSO: Chelsea made a big mistake replacing Diego Costa with Alvaro Morata, stat confirms

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has discussed his recent goal drought and given some insight into how he plans to work hard to make sure it comes to an end.

The Blues take on Leicester City today, with Morata trusted by Antonio Conte to get into the first XI once again despite a poor recent record in front of goal.

The summer signing from Real Madrid has scored just twice in his last nine appearances for the club, and only three times in the last 13.

That’s hardly the form Chelsea fans will have expected from Morata when he joined in a big-money move in the summer, but the Spain international has assured the fans he is confident he will get in among the goals again soon.

‘I hope today I can score and help the team,’ Morata is quoted on Chelsea’s official Twitter feed.

‘As long as I keep working and trying the goal will arrive and the bad period will end.’

It’s fair to say you cannot fault the 25-year-old for effort, but it remains to be seen if that work rate along will be enough to end his goal drought as he so claims.

In fairness, there’s certainly been big pressure on Morata to fill the void left by the departing Diego Costa, who was one of the finest players in the Premier League during his three seasons at Stamford Bridge.