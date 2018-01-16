£20m Arsenal deal on verge of completion, star to undergo medical with PL rivals

Arsenal ace Theo Walcott edging closer to Everton switch

Report claims deal could be worth around £20m as he arrives for medical

Gunners star never really kicked on during his time in north London

It looks as though Theo Walcott’s time at Arsenal is coming to an end as he is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Everton on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season with the Gunners, predominantly used in the second-string side that has featured in the Europa League.

With a lack of playing time in the Premier League, it naturally led to question marks over his future at Arsenal, and now Sky Sports report that he could be on the verge of a move to Everton in a deal worth around £20m.

It’s added that Walcott has already arrived at Everton’s training ground, and they are essentially awaiting the green light to proceed with the medical later on Tuesday evening.

Barring any last-minute issues, it will mark a disappointing end to his spell at Arsenal after joining the club from Southampton in 2005 as a teenager with a huge future ahead of him.

While the club as a whole haven’t kicked on in the 12 years that have passed since, Walcott has always struggled with not only establishing himself in the line-up but also making a consistent impact.

Only once did the forward score more than 20 goals in a campaign, and that was in the 2012/13 season. He came close last year with 19 in 37 outings, but across his entire Gunners career, there is an argument that he simply didn’t do enough while failing to nail down his preferred spot up front.

With that reported £20m cash injection, Wenger can now look to freshen things up in his squad, but it remains to be seen whether firstly there is official confirmation of Walcott’s move to Merseyside to link up with Sam Allardyce and the Toffees.