Arsenal ask influential ace to take £20k-a-week pay cut on base salary as contract offered

It appears as though Jack Wilshere has finally done enough to get a new contract offer, with Arsenal reportedly putting a deal on the table.

The 26-year-old has been blighted by injuries throughout his career, but after a spell on loan at Bournemouth last season, he’s managed to rediscover his fitness and form at the Emirates this year.

Importantly, he’s made 23 appearances so far this season and has started, and completed 90 minutes, in the last seven Premier League games to establish himself as an influential figure in midfield again.

Further, he was even handed the captain’s armband in the League Cup meeting with Chelsea last week, and so things certainly seem to be looking up for him.

As per BBC Sport reporter Ian Dennis in the tweet below, Wilshere has been offered a new contract by Arsenal, but it might not be quite what he was looking for.

It’s claimed that he’ll be offered less money but with more incentives included in the deal, while The Sun note that the difference is between his current £110,000-a-week contract, and a £90,000-a-week base salary on his new deal.

Whether that makes a difference to Wilshere’s thinking remains to be seen as it’s understandable to an extent given his injury history if said bonuses are linked to appearances for example, but ultimately he’s made no secret of his desire to stay at Arsenal and signing a new contract to commit his long-term future is arguably the ideal scenario for both parties.