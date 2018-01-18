“Embarrassment” – Chelsea ace slaughtered by fans for “shocking” dive as Blues rely on penalties against Norwich in FA Cup

Chelsea had to rely on penalties to get past Norwich into FA Cup fourth round

Blues were reduced to nine men in closing minutes of extra time

Fans took to social media to slaughter one Chelsea ace for his antics in draw

Chelsea fans were not happy with forward Pedro this evening, after the player was branded an “embarrassment” by fans after he was booked for diving in his side’s 1-1 draw with Norwich in the FA Cup.

The match was a very eventful one, with the home side taking the lead in the 55th minute, after Michy Batshuayi turned home a cross from Kenedy to put the Blues ahead.

The away side equalised in the 94th minute, after a superb cross from Tim Klose was turned home by Jamal Lewis to send the tie into extra time.

Pedro then received a second booking for a late tackle on Wes Hoolahan in the 117th minute, with the Spaniard’s first yellow card being for simulation earlier in the match.

Alvaro Morata was then shown a red card for two bookings, as the Spaniard was shown two yellow cards in quick succession as the home side finished the match with nine men.

Antonio Conte’s side converted all their penalties in the shootout, with Willy Caballero saving Norwich’s first spot kick as the Blues scraped in the next round.

After the match, fans took to Twitter to hammer Pedro for a dive midway through the second half.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the Spanish international for his dive in the match.

That’s shocking Pedro — Iwan Roberts (@iwanwroberts) January 17, 2018

Pedro shocking dive…. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 17, 2018

One of the worst dives I've ever seen from Pedro — ? (@HazardEdition) January 17, 2018

Pedro an absolute disgraceful dive. Should be sent off the cheat! — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) January 17, 2018

BREAKING: Pedro has signed up for diving at the next Olympics. — Luis Suarez (@Luis16saurez) January 17, 2018

Absolutely shocking from Pedro. Make it a mandatory red card instead for diving, cuts it out straight away. #CHENOR — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) January 17, 2018

Pedro, the genius will dive when the whole match is analyzed using VAR — Â?v@?ø J? (@HakunahMorata) January 17, 2018