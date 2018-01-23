Man Utd transfer news: Problematic position to be addressed, trio on radar

Man Utd linked with three midfield targets to address key problem

Fellaini may leave as Carrick prepares for retirement

Key that the Red Devils bring in reinforcements for next season

Man Utd have a potential headache on their hands this summer, but reports claim that Jose Mourinho could be preparing to act to address it.

As noted by Sky Sports, Michael Carrick will retire at the end of the season while uncertainty still hangs over Marouane Fellaini’s future at Old Trafford with his current contract set to expire in the summer, as per The Telegraph.

In turn, Mourinho could be left with a lack of midfield options, as that leaves him with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera.

If the Portuguese tactician has ambitions of fighting for major honours on various fronts, he’ll need more than that to provide quality and cover in case of injuries and suspensions.

As a result, it may come as a relief to United supporters that the club are looking at their options, with The Independent noting that Jean-Michael Seri, Carlos Soler and Julian Weigl of Nice, Valencia and Borussia Dortmund respectively are under consideration.

All three are in their early to mid 20s, with Soler undoubtedly the least experienced of the trio, and so not only will it provide Man Utd with an immediate solution, but also a long-term one too and that is important in such a crucial area of the pitch.

It remains to be seen with whom a deal is struck, but United are certainly looking at the appropriate area of their squad to focus on next following the signing of Alexis Sanchez this week.

Both Carrick and Fellaini are predominantly deployed in front of the defence in a deeper role. That would surely make Weigl the most sensible option, but with Seri’s engine and Soler’s technical quality, it could be a difficult decision, assuming that only one of the three will be signed.