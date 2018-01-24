Liverpool handed major transfer boost after revelation from CL giants’ chief

Liverpool have been handed a major potential transfer boost

Juventus seem unsure they can do a deal for Emre Can

Beppe Marotta has suggested the midfielder could stay at Liverpool

WATCH: Liverpool fans are drooling over this Emre Can assist

Liverpool may have been handed a significant transfer boost with the news that Juventus seem less sure they can do a deal to sign contract rebel Emre Can.

In fact, the Italian giants’ general manager Beppe Marotta has even suggested the Germany international could end up signing a new deal to remain at Anfield.

After losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this January, Liverpool needed some better news and may now have genuine hope of keeping hold of Can despite recent speculation to the contrary.

The Daily Mirror even recently linked Can as a potential transfer target for rivals Manchester City, with the 24-year-old due to be a free agent in the summer, as it stands.

However, Marotta may have got a tip-off over the player’s future as he sounds unsure Juve will in fact win the race for the former Bayern Munich man’s signature.

‘For Emre Can, our interest is clear. We want to try to bring him to us, but it is not certain we will succeed because at the moment he has a contract offer from Liverpool and could renew,’ Marotta is quoted in the Mirror.

‘Also, there are other teams interested in him.’

Of course, that last line will be less comforting for Liverpool fans, but this latest update certainly seems an improvement on recent rumours involving the player.

If Can were to stay at Liverpool that could save the club a fortune in the transfer market in order to replace him.