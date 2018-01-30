Arsenal offered surprise transfer of Chelsea star as alternative to £25million man

Arsenal could wind up signing David Luiz from Chelsea this January

The Brazilian has been offered to the Gunners as part of the Olivier Giroud deal

Luiz has not featured regularly for Chelsea for most of this season

Arsenal could reportedly be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Chelsea defender David Luiz as part of the Olivier Giroud deal with the Blues.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea hope to persuade Arsenal to accept a deal involving Luiz moving to the Emirates Stadium in exchange for the French centre-forward.

Antonio Conte looks desperate to bring in a new striker before tomorrow’s transfer deadline, and that could also aid Arsenal’s search for a new centre-back.

The Daily Star claims Arsene Wenger has been unwilling to pay up for another of his targets in the form of West Brom’s Jonny Evans, valued at £25million.

Luiz could then make sense if he arrives as part of Giroud’s exit, with the latter likely to no longer be needed at the Emirates if Arsenal can complete the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front.

The Star state that Aubameyang’s arrival could hinge on Giroud being allowed a move to Chelsea in the first place, as that would then free up Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge for Dortmund, thereby freeing up Aubameyang to join Arsenal.

Luiz was a top performer for Chelsea last season in their title success, and despite no longer being a regular this season, seems like he could certainly do a job for Arsenal.

The 30-year-old would add experience and boost morale at Arsenal, as he’s known for being a big character in the dressing room.

Arsenal could also do with upgrades on their current options at the back, with