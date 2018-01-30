Roberto Firmino goal video shows he’s Liverpool’s new main man with finish from impossible angle

Roberto Firmino goal video vs Huddersfield is one you won’t want to miss

The Liverpool forward somehow found the back of the net from an extremely tight angle

Firmino looks Liverpool’s main man now after losing Philippe Coutinho

WATCH: Video: Roberto Firmino cracks out the ‘no-look’ finish again for goal vs Swansea

This Roberto Firmino goal video must be one of the best he’s scored as the Liverpool forward found the back of the net from an impossible angle against Huddersfield Town.

Liverpool went 2-0 up before half time in this evening’s Premier League game, with the first coming via a deflected strike from Emre Can from long range.

This, however, was pure artistry from Firmino, who showed Reds fans they don’t need to worry too much about missing Philippe Coutinho with this piece of Brazilian brilliance.

Liverpool sold Coutinho to Barcelona this month and many have questioned how they’ll cope without one of their best attacking players, but Firmino really seems to be stepping up.

The 26-year-old has had one of his best seasons in a Liverpool shirt and this exquisite finish just shows how high his confidence is right now.

See the Firmino goal video below as he somehow sneaks the ball in from the left when it looked like crossing was surely the only sensible option.