Arsenal complete three more deadline-day deals, plus fail to land £12m target

Busy January transfer window for Arsenal with deals in and out of the club

Three exits confirmed on transfer deadline day

Failed late bid to sign Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion

READ MORE: ‘Busy day signing things’ – Arsenal ace teases fans as they await AFC announcement

Arsenal have been busy on transfer deadline day, as a trio of players have all left the Emirates while there was reportedly a failed bid for Jonny Evans thrown in too.

As per the club’s official site, they secured the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Wednesday which naturally dominated headlines as the Gabon international is a marquee addition to the squad.

It follows the arrival of his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier this month, and although it would have been a blow for Arsene Wenger to lose Alexis Sanchez, the veteran tactician will surely be pleased with the way in which the club has filled that void.

Nevertheless, he’s been busy on transfer deadline day allowing others to leave, with the Evening Standard firstly reporting on how Mathieu Debuchy’s contract was terminated, paving the way for him to join Saint-Etienne.

The Frenchman would have had high hopes upon joining Arsenal in 2014, but with injuries also playing an unfortunate role, he was restricted to just 30 appearances for the club and so an exit seems like the right decision for both parties.

Meanwhile, Belgian outfit STVV have confirmed that they’ve taken Chuba Akpom on loan for the rest of the season, as per the tweet below.

With a lack of playing time for the senior side in north London, the temporary switch would seemingly make sense for the 22-year-old. He’ll undoubtedly be looking for regular playing time to prove his talent, and to send a message to Wenger that he does have a future with the Gunners.

He wasn’t the only promising young Arsenal talent to be loaned out either, with Sky Sports noting that Jeff Reine-Adelaide has joined Angers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old featured in cup competitions last year as he threatened to break into Wenger’s squad, but ultimately he’s found it tough going this time round and like Akpom, he’ll hope to use his loan spell abroad to gain experience and come back a stronger player.

In terms of players potentially coming in at Arsenal, it appears as though their business may have ended for January as The Telegraph note that they failed with a late £12m bid for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

The Gunners have the worst defensive record of the top eight sides in the Premier League, having conceded 34 goals in 25 games so far this season. In turn, they’re certainly looking to address the right area to add balance to the side having strengthened up front, but it appears as though Evans isn’t going to be the solution in January at least.