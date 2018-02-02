Barcelona concern grows as Man Utd ready to swoop for €60m target in summer

Barcelona reportedly having trouble in contract talks with Umtiti

Leads to speculation of Man Utd preparing summer move for Frenchman

Barca ace has a €60m release clause in his contract, as per report

Having signed a much-needed defender in January, the last thing that Barcelona need is to lose one in the summer, but reports claim Man Utd are keen to make that happen.

The Catalan giants signed Yerry Mina last month, as noted on their official site, with Ernesto Valverde adding depth to his options in the backline with little beyond preferred starters Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique especially after Javier Mascherano left the club.

For a side looking to complete on various fronts for multiple trophies every season, that signing was absolutely necessary to provide competition and cover but now Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, have suggested that fears are potentially growing over Umtiti’s future at the Nou Camp.

It’s claimed that the 24-year-old has seen contract talks stall with Barcelona, and coupled with his €60m release clause, he could be an attractive proposition for Jose Mourinho to bolster his defence at United.

The Portuguese tactician seemingly has plenty of options at his disposal already given the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are in his current squad, and so it’s worth questioning whether or not this would be that smart a move.

However, Umtiti has undoubtedly established himself as a top defender since joining Barcelona from Lyon in 2016, going on to make 65 appearances for the club and cementing his place in the backline alongside Pique to form an important partnership.

In turn, he would strengthen any side that he’s part of, and despite the reported delay in contract talks with Barca, they’ll surely be keen to agree on new terms sooner rather than later in order to avoid an exit.

At just 24 years of age, the Frenchman has to be seen as a important piece in their long-term future at the Nou Camp with Pique now turning 30.