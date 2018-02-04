Chelsea make contact over beating Manchester United & Real Madrid to £53million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been in contact over signing Samuel Umtiti

The Barcelona defender has a release clause of just £53million

Manchester United have also been linked with the France international

Chelsea have reportedly initiated contact with the entourage of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as they look to beat the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid to his signature.

The France international has shone in his brief time in La Liga, and has a release clause of just £53million – a potential bargain especially in this current market.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are among the teams to have tried an approach for Umtiti, while Real are also mentioned as having made some effort over a controversial swoop.

Umtiti is certainly one of the finest centre-backs in Europe right now and could play for almost any top side, with another recent report from Don Balon also linking him with Manchester United.

Still, after Chelsea’s poor run of form this season they could certainly do with a player of Umtiti’s quality coming in, with the 24-year-old likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz in that area.

The Premier League champions look certain to lose their crown to Manchester City this term and must target big names like Umtiti if they are to get back to their best again next season.