Video: Furious Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti restrained by teammate amid racism allegations

Espanyol and Barcelona played out a draw in their heated clash on Sunday, but Samuel Umtiti was left seething after the game.

As reported by Marca, the Frenchman had to be separated from Sergio Garcia again in the tunnel, while the short video clip below shows Gerard Pique restraining him while the players were still on the pitch.

The report notes that claims have been made of alleged racism, although it goes on to suggest that Umtiti later accepted Garcia’s apology which seems a little strange given the severity of the reported incident.

Whatever was said, it clearly left the Barcelona defender furious, and Pique undoubtedly did a great job in taking him away from the situation in order to avoid it becoming more serious for his own teammate who could have landed himself in hot water too with his reaction.

As seen in the tweet below, beIN Sport’s Achraf Ben Ayad claims that Umtiti could be seen asking ‘Why this phrase’ in response to the alleged racist slur, and so now it remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona opt to take matters further and get the incident investigated.

In truth, La Liga chiefs should do that on their own accord anyway as if the allegations are correct then it simply can’t be tolerated, and so this may not be the last we hear of this incident…