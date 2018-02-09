Club chief breaks silence amid transfer links with Manchester United star

LA Galaxy have responded to rumours regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Manchester United striker has been linked with the MLS giants

Galaxy president Chris Klein has declined to comment on speculation

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho instructs Manchester United to gamble on surprise transfer

LA Galaxy president Chris Klein has broken his silence over a rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Sweden international has been strongly linked with a move to the MLS giants in recent times, but it appears that there may be nothing much to the story.

Klein mostly declined to comment on trying to sign Ibrahimovic, but also suggested a deal is not close at the moment with his wording.

‘We’re nowhere – we wouldn’t comment on it. It’s unfair, because he’s contracted to another club,’ Klein said when asked about Ibrahimovic, as quoted by the Metro.

Despite looking somewhat past his best, Ibrahimovic did shine in his first season at Old Trafford before picking up a serious injury.

The 36-year-old scored 28 times in all competitions last season, helping the Red Devils win a treble of sorts as they picked up the Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League.

Long regarded as one of the finest players in the world, Ibrahimovic would be a huge statement signing by an American club at this time, even if he doesn’t have long left in the game.

The veteran forward has played for big names such as Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Barcelona, and has a record of 421 goals in a club career spanning nearly 20 years.