What Erik Lamela said to Jack Wilshere to spark heated clash after Arsenal loss to Tottenham

The north London derby ended in victory for Tottenham over Arsenal on Saturday, but Erik Lamela and Jack Wilshere seemingly wanted to go on after the full-time whistle.

Harry Kane’s early goal in the second half was all that separated the two sides, with Alexandre Lacazette spurning some late chances to claim a share of the spoils.

Naturally, the Arsenal players would have been frustrated with the result, and it seems Lamela may well have sparked an angry reaction from Wilshere with a foul-mouthed dig at him.

The pair had to be separated by their respective teammates after they crossed paths after the full-time whistle, as seen in the short clip below, and now both The Sun and the Metro appear to have emerged with more details on the altercation.

Both claim that Lamela appeared to shout: “F*** you p***y” at the England international, and as we all saw, Wilshere didn’t take too kindly to it.

The pair had clashed in the latter stages of the game itself with Lamela picking up a yellow card for a late foul on Wilshere, and it seems as though that may well have left it simmering until the end of the encounter when this altercation played out too.

Regardless, it’s the Tottenham fans who left Wembley happy on Saturday with all three points while Arsenal’s top-four aspirations are under real threat again as they’re now six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool who also have a game in hand which could make the picture look even bleaker.