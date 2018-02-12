Man Utd, Chelsea target delivers crucial transfer update on future plans

Man Utd and Chelsea both linked with move for Arturo Vidal

However, Chilean international has spoken on his future with Bayern Munich

Both clubs may need midfield reinforcements in the summer

Man Utd and Chelsea are both reportedly keen on Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, but they won’t be given much hope of signing him after these comments.

The 30-year-old joined the Bavarian giants in 2015, and has gone on to make 125 appearances for the club while winning two Bundesliga titles and three domestic cups.

In turn, it would appear as though from his perspective at least, there isn’t much reason to move on in the near future, and he has reiterated that point below.

“I do not think about a change, I feel really good here,” he told Sport1. “Of course I would like to extend! This is an option and my children are very happy here.”

It’s added by The Mirror, that both Man Utd and Chelsea have been paired with an interest in the Chilean international, and so his outlook on the future would seemingly paint a very bleak picture for their hopes of prising him away from Germany.

With Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season coupled with the fact that Marouane Fellaini’s current contract at Old Trafford expires this summer, Jose Mourinho could have a problem in midfield heading into next season.

In turn, it would make sense that the Red Devils are being linked with a move for Vidal, while Antonio Conte has seen his side struggle and the Metro note that midfield ace Tiemoue Bakayoko has faced heavy criticism this season having failed to impress after his summer move from Monaco.

As a result, signing an established player that he knows well from their time at Juventus would make the move sensible from a Chelsea perspective too.

However, based on Vidal’s comments, he doesn’t seemingly have any intention of going anywhere this summer.