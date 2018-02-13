‘Only one man can save us now’ – Arsenal fans see funny side after Lacazette injury blow

Arsenal suffer major setback after Lacazette suffers knee injury

French international has undergone surgery and will be out for six weeks

Aubameyang is ineligible to play in the Europa League

Arsenal have been handed a major dilemma after it was confirmed that striker Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners star underwent knee surgery on Tuesday, and so now Arsene Wenger will be without his services for a key run at the business end of the season.

On first glance, it shouldn’t be as big a problem as it perhaps could have been prior to the January transfer window, as Arsenal now have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead their line after his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

However, the problem is that the Gabon international in ineligible in the Europa League having featured for Dortmund in Europe already this season and was included in their squad for the same competition before he secured his move to north London, and so that will leave Wenger with a real selection headache to deal with.

Naturally, it’s a blow for Arsenal, but some of their fans at least have seen the funny side of it and joked that Danny Welbeck will be the man to step up and deliver to rescue their hopes of winning the Europa League and securing a place in the Champions League next season in the process.

Given he’s only scored five goals in 23 appearances so far this season, it’s fair to say that there is a sarcastic tone to the comments below.

Some have even suggested Nacho Monreal could be a solution given the defender has scored four goals this season, but time will tell what option Wenger goes with to ensure that they remain in the hunt for silverware.

