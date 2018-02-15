Manchester United star CONFIRMS summer exit after disobeying Jose Mourinho’s orders

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira looks set to leave Old Trafford

The 22-year-old has angered manager Jose Mourinho this season

Pereira joined Valencia on loan against Mourinho’s wishes and is playing in a new role

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira looks set to leave the club in the summer transfer window after disobeying manager Jose Mourinho on a number of key issues.

The 22-year-old has long been considered a promising youngster and a player with big potential at Old Trafford, but he looks to have dug himself into something of a hole with Mourinho.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Pereira now looks a certainty for the exit door due to moving on loan to Valencia against his manager’s wishes, and then playing in a new role with the Spanish side.

Mourinho recently suggested he was not happy with the Brazilian, normally a central midfielder, playing out wide for Valencia, and that looks to have cost him his future in Manchester.

Fans will no doubt be disappointed to see a potentially big talent slip away, but question-marks must be raised over the player’s attitude after repeated disagreements with Mourinho.

United may well be strengthening in midfield anyway this summer with big names like Arturo Vidal, Fabinho and Julian Weigl among those recently linked with the Red Devils.